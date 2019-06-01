Haryana CM hails PM Modi for pension scheme to farmers, traders

has thanked and the for taking historic decisions at its first meeting in New last evening.

"The pro-poor decisions benefiting poor farmers and traders reflect the earnestness of the BJP-led NDA government to fulfill the promises made to the people," he said on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the said: "The extension of the PM-KISAN scheme to all families, irrespective of size of land holdings, introduction of a pension scheme for our industrious farmers who toil day and night to keep our nation fed as well as small shopkeepers, retail traders, and the self-employed people, and increase in the amount to be paid as part of the Prime Ministers Scholarship Scheme under the Defence Fund, speak volumes about the earnestness of the BJP-led NDA government to fulfill the promises made to the people.""These decisions were taken at the very first meeting of the after the Lok Sabha elections show that the government has hit the ground running in answering the aspirations of the people," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)