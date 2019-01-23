JUST IN
Cabinet okays MoU with Kuwait for increased safeguards for Indian domestic workers

ANI  |  General News 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of an MoU with Kuwait for cooperation on recruitment of domestic workers incorporating increased safeguards.

The MoU provides a structured framework for cooperation on domestic workers-related matters and strengthened safeguards for Indian domestic workers, including female workers in Kuwait. The MoU would initially be valid for five years and incorporates provision for automatic renewal, an official release said.

A Joint Committee would be set up to follow up on the implementation of the MoU.

The MOU will promote bilateral cooperation in domestic workers related matters between the two countries.

Around 3,00,000 Indian domestic workers are deployed in Kuwait, including around 90,000 female domestic workers, the statement said.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 10:47 IST

