Her persona merited wider role: BJPon Priyanka's entry in politics

The BJP on Wednesday raised doubts over the formal entry of Gandhi in active politics, saying why she was not given a bigger role with greater responsibility to commensurate with her persona.

While addressing the media here after Priyanka's appointment as General Secretary, said, " Ji has become the General Secretary, my good-luck to her. Since the party is a family concern, these kinds of postings are nothing unusual, except to say with a caveat, why has she been given a limited role of only Eastern UP? Perhaps her persona merited a wider role for her".

too hit out at the led alleging that the move is a confirmation that the party has failed and no political party is willing to join hands with them in any state.

She told ANI, "It is a stamp by and on their utter failure. No 'gathbandhan' wants to shake hands with in any state. They were becoming irrelevant; they had to play this Eastern UP card to ensure Rahul and Sonia Ji's seats".

Accusing the party of being involved in dynasty politics, said, "In the Congress party there is reservation only for one family, nobody gets anything beyond them".

Earlier today, spokesperson downplayed the development, terming it as "expected".

Patra accused the Congress of promoting dynastic politics, saying that they consider the Gandhi family as the party."This was expected. To promote dynasty is what Congress is all about. They consider family as the party while BJP considers party as the family. Congress has accepted that Ji has failed," Patra told ANI.

Echoing similar views, and BJP's in-charge JP Nadda, took a jibe at the Congress, claiming that by this move the Congress has in a way officially declared that its Rahul Gandhi has "failed".

Nadda suggested that Rahul should express his views on dynastic " Gandhi officially becomes of Congress, but everyone knows how this household company works. It is also the first official declaration from Congress that has failed, he should tell what his view of 'Parivarwadi soch' is (dynastic thought)?" he said.

With Priyanka's formal entry into active politics, the Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week. During earlier elections, Priyanka had kept herself limited to campaigning for Rahul and Sonia in only Amethi and Raebareli parliamentary constituencies. Incidentally, both Amethi and Raebareli are also part of East, the region of which Priyanka has been given charge as

Apart from Priyanka, Congress has also appointed KC Venugopal as AICC (Organisation), Jyotiraditya Scindia as for West and as for

