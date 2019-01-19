5.6 magnitude quake jolts Peru

An measuring 5.6 on the Scale rattled on Friday.

The quake struck 169 km north of Barranca at around 9:26 pm (UTC). The temblor was situated at a depth of 99 km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

No tsunami warning has been issued and no casualties or damage to property has been reported so far.

is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

On January 14 last year, two people died and over 120 people sustained injuries when a 7.1 magnitude struck the Arequipa coastal area. The temblor destroyed hundreds of buildings and left thousands of others displaced.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)