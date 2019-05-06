58-year-old Army Lt Gen carries out Para jump

New (India), May 6 (ANI) Seeking to lead by example, a senior Lieutenant of the carried out a jump from more than 10,000 feet in

The senior Army officer, who is the in-charge of training of the entire forces has carried out the jump in pursuit of fitness at an advanced age.

"Skydive for Lt Gen Alok Kler, DGMT was conducted by instructors and training staff of (Army Adventure Wing) on 25-26 Apr 2019 at Nasik by service aircraft from 10,000-12,000 feet," Army officials said.

The is the first ever Director Military Training to have undertaken Skydiving, thereby in the true spirit leading from the front and further endorsing the "Spirit of Adventure" for all personnel in Indian Army, they said.

The General is more than 58 years old and his pursuit for physical excellence is exemplary, the officials said.

The was trained in First Jump Course which successfully culminated in four safe and successful Skydives and it is expected that this activity will further motivate and enthuse the zeal of soldierly spirit amongst the youth of the country, they said.

Officials said the jump by a is a welcome step as in recent times, it has been seen that a number of officers have made requests for being awarded disability pensions for and attributable to service conditions.

A few years ago, a very a few months before retirement had requested to be granted disability pension contending that his hearing ability had suffered due to Army service.

Another had recently requested pension for neck-related issues just before retirement.

