This specially-abled rider has won hearts and awards at The Delhi Horse Show

New [India], April 8 (ANI): Khan, a young horse rider, is determined to overcome all hurdles that come in his way of living his dream of being an acclaimed name in sports of his choice.

16-year-old cannot hear and speak but has a unique understanding with his horse Vertigo, whom he confidently rides and controls as per needs of the sport.

In the 34th edition of the Horse Show held at Army Equestrian Centre, bagged the most promising junior rider award and a silver medal in jumping under junior rider category. Till now, he has won five awards since 2015 in The Horse Show and eight other certificates in horse riding.

It was after his father was transferred to Delhi in 2009 in Army's cavalry unit that Aftab started riding.

Talking to ANI, Dawood said, "He (Aftab) is very passionate about sports. He is crazy about horse riding. You just ask him for riding and he is always ready, even at midnight."

Because of being a differently-abled horse rider, Aftab also had to face many challenges in training and performing in events and matches. However, with the support and guidance of his instructors, he has overcome those obstacles.

"When senior officers saw his keen interest in this sport, they helped and instructed him through sign language. Initially he had hundred percent disability, however now he pronounces a few words after efforts of years," said Dawood.

