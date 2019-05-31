6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

An measuring 6.1 magnitudes on scale rocked Mindanao, the on Friday.

The quake hit at the depth of 76 km at around 6:12 pm (local time), reported the United States Geological Survey.

No casualties and injuries have been reported yet.

The is prone to earthquakes because of its geographical positioning. It's on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the basin of the

Tsunamis are also frequent in the region.

Besides Earthquake, constant volcanic eruptions also stimulate seismic sea waves.

