7.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Southern California

Multiple fires broke out after an earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale shook southern California on Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

This comes just a day after another tremor, with a 6.4 magnitude, jolted the state on Thursday.

Scientists state that Thursday's earthquake produced more than 1,400 aftershocks, including a strong one measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, according to CNN.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre' data (EMSC), on the other hand, stated that the latest earthquake measured 6.9 on the Richter scale. The quake hit near Ridgecrest, California, the agency added.

Kern County spokeswoman Megan Person told CNN that multiple fires and injuries have been reported in the region, which is about 150 miles from Los Angeles.

Twitter users, meanwhile, have posted videos of the tremors being experienced, with the baseball club San Diego Padres posting a video of their team carrying on with their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers despite the quake.

"7.1 magnitude #EarthquakeLA? Just roll with it," they tweeted.

"We're having dinner at the highest building in the Coachella valley... #EarthquakeLA #Aftershock," Twitter user @jeffreymcgregor stated, while sharing a video of the chandeliers at a restaurant shaking violently.

