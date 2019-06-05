Andhra BJP chief writes 7 letters to CM, levels corruption charges against Naidu govt

BJP unit on Wednesday wrote seven letters to YS Jagan Mohan levelling corruption charges against previous TDP government.

Through the letters, Narayana has demanded action against culprits in corruption charges.

Narayana, in his first letter, stated that 40 lakh families were affected by the Agrigold scam and asked the to order a CBI investigation to punish the culprits.

"This Rs 10,000 crore scam is bigger than the Saradha scam of The scam is so grave that nearly Rs 7,000 crores were collected from nearly 32 lakh depositors spread over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha", Narayana wrote.

In the second letter, the asked to undertake steps to resolve the "long pending problem of dotted lands."

"Due to intentional improper maintenance of land records, and rules regarding government lands and irresponsible attitude of officials, people have been subjected to a serious problem with dotted lands notified by as well as the Revenue authorities," the letter read.

In the third letter, the pleaded to take up steps for rectification of scams in capital region lands. During the TDP regime, 33000 acres of land was acquired in different methods for construction of capital Amaravati. alleged that many scams took place during that process and requested for rectification steps.

Narayana, in his third letter, requested the to rebuild the 50 temples allegedly demolished by earlier TDP government and asked him to immediate rebuild those temples.

"Chandrababu demolished 50 Hindu Temples at in the name of ... several Hindu organisations led protests and demonstrations against this anti-Hindu act of Naidu government, but in vain," the letter read.

The alleged corruption in the Polavaram project and asked the Chief Minister to resolve the woes of tribal people.

"Polavaram project which is, in fact, the lifeline of AP has been unfortunately converted into a corruption centre... tribal people who are being ousted and displaced because of this project whose lives are aligned with the forests getting inundated in this project," the letter read.

Narayana, in his fifth letter, asked to save the temple lands and reform the temple management system.

"It is unfortunate that earlier TDP government has done a lot of injustice to Hindu Temples and Hindu Dharmic System. The present Endowment Act needs to be thoroughly overhauled and changed. The present Act presumes that all the temple priests are corrupt and trustees are incompetent. These presumptions are baseless," the letter stated.

The demanded an enquiry into "illegal" purchases of land the capital, Amaravati, and "initiate action against the culprits".

"The takeover of 33,000 acres under land pooling system from innocent and poor farmers in the capital region in the name of capital development by the earlier government led by is a scam unparallel in the state... Inexcusable insider trading was indulged by the henchmen of Naidu who acquired lands at low prices and bagged high compensations from the government. This has resulted in depriving the farmers lose their legitimate compensations," the letter read.

Narayana, in the last letter, said that the free sand policy resulted in sand mafia in the state. He also asked to change the policy, fix price for sand, and eliminate sand mafia.

"Fee sand policy introduced by in March 2016 has resulted in a big scam and mafia in the state... the government has not followed the conditions laid down by Green Tribunal (NGT)... Several crores of scam has taken place in illegally providing sand to the capital region contractors who were not supposed to use the sand for filling purpose...," the letter read.

Reddy became Chief Minister of after leading his party YSRCP to win by an absolute majority in the Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)