NASA shouldn't talk about going to Moon, focus on 'other things': Trump

on Friday said should not talk about going to the moon and directed the space agency to focus on "bigger things" instead.

"For all of the money we are spending, should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!" he tweeted.

While Trump's tweet on the moon being part of Mars is unclear, he was possibly referring to the moon exploration serving as part of the broader end goal of reaching Mars and beyond, as detailed on NASA's "Moon to Mars" webpage, according to The Hill.

Last month, the US had said that he was updating his budget proposal to include an additional USD 1.6 billion to focus more on space exploration.

"Under my Administration, we are restoring @ to greatness and we are going back to the Moon, then Mars. I am updating my budget to include an additional $1.6 billion so that we can return to Space in a BIG WAY!" he had tweeted.

In March, Vice had announced an ambitious plan to accelerate a return to the lunar surface from 2028 to 2024, saying that the administration is committed to landing American astronauts on the moon within the next five years.

Pence, who is also the of the White House's Space Council, had asked NASA to work on the five-year goal "by any means necessary."

In December 2017, had signed an order directing NASA to focus on returning humans to the moon. Apart from space exploration, the administration is planning to develop a military component known as the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)