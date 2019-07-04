'A Capitol Fourth' celebration is about importance of being an American: John Stamos

Actor John Stamos is bracing up to host the annual 'A Capitol Fourth' concert special, which commemorates the US Independence Day, for the third consecutive year. He revealed that this year's celebration is about 'the importance of being an American.'

"I think it's a celebration of family, but also, what does it mean to be an American?" Fox News quoted Stamos, as saying.

"What does it mean to be in America certainly right now you know? And you know what does it mean to be an immigrant that's here? What does an American mean to you? And I think it's sort of different for everybody," he added.

Stamos added that it is time now to actually think about the 'importance of being an American.'

"But I think it's a time to stop and reflect and sort of really think about the importance of being an American and an American family," he said.

The actor's performance at the show will be dedicated to the US armed forces.

Other celebrities who will a part of the celebration are Carole King, Colbie Caillat, Vanessa Williams, and Keala Settle along with a special appearance by the Sesame Street Muppets.

The annual event takes place every year on July 4 and is performed on the west lawn of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

