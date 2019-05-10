AAP lodges complaint against Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Khurana over 'frivolous statements' on Kejriwal

The (AAP) on Friday filed a criminal complaint in the against BJP and for allegedly making false statements regarding the recent attack on Minister

Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) will take up on May 13 the complaint filed under section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) against Tiwari and Khurana.

Accusing the BJP leaders of defamation, AAP said, "...Both the accused person with the connivance of each other and in furtherance of common intention committed the offence of defamation against the complainant and they will be liable under Section 500 IPC 1860."

The petitioner, in his complaint, alleged that the two BJP leaders made false and frivolous statements regarding the attack on the with the intention to malign the image of the amongst the voters of

".....both the accused person have made false, frivolous statement with the intention to malign the image of the complainant and amongst the electorate of Delhi," the plea read.

On May 4, Kejriwal was slapped in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area during campaigning. A man identified as Suresh attacked Kejriwal during a road show where he was travelling in an open jeep and waving to his supporters.

