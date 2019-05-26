Acharya Balkrishna receives 'UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in Healthcare Award'

Ayurved Limited's Managing Director, Acharya received the 'UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in Healthcare Award' on behalf of Group of Institutions in yesterday.

"I am humbled to receive the prestigious @UNSDGHealth Award to ten most influential people in Healthcare on behalf of Group of Institutions. This award is dedicated to all who contributed to mainstream Yoga and Ayurveda at the Global Level" tweeted Acharya

"I feel proud when I put forth the culture, #Yoga_Ayurveda of in front of the whole world and it accepts and listens carefully. I am really grateful to our sages that I got the opportunity to raise my voice in # UN, I am overwhelmed by your love and emotion," he said in a subsequent tweet.

The five keynote speakers of the UNSDG ( Sustainable Development Goals) organisation included Randy Oostra, UNICEF Henrietta H Fore, WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Acharya

Baba termed the achievement as a moment of pride. " was invited to represent In context of global health, how can be treated with Yoga, Ayurveda and traditional Indian methods, Patanjali has contributed towards this. So, was awarded by UNSDG. We are proud," he said at a press conference in Haridwar.

is a company producing range Ayurvedic medicinal and personal care products, among other consumer items. Popular yoga guru Baba co-founded the company along with Balkshrina.

