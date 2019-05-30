ADNOC tower in Abu Dhabi lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

The facade of the iconic Group Tower here was lit with the flags of and the UAE and portraits of and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, signifying the close bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Now this is true friendship! As PM @narendramodi is sworn in for a second term in office, the iconic @ in is lit up with and UAE flags and portraits of our PM and of HH Sheikh," Indian to the UAE Navdeep Singh wrote on his handle and tagged a video of the beautifully-lit tower.

"Beyond the symbolism of these images is also the clear direction that Modi and Sheikh have provided to diplomats like us to make 'the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' a truly vibrant example of what we can achieve when we work together," told news agency.

He said that India-UAE relations witnessed a real transformation since Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015.

"The close friendship that has blossomed over the last four years between our is well-known. The whole can see it today in this unique celebration of the re-election of the Prime Minister for a fresh five-year term," the said.

underlined that the transformed relations made an unprecedented impact in areas such as trade and investment flows, and energy security, manpower and skills, literature and culture, defence, space and security cooperation, and growing people-to-people connections.

"So, as the Prime Minister starts his second term in office, there is tremendous sense of optimism for India-UAE ties. We now have the opportunity to build upon the strong platform that we have created over the last four years, and to make the coming period a truly 'Golden Era' in our relationship," Suri further said.

India's is a top priority for the UAE with being the only foreign company, to date, to invest in India's strategic petroleum reserves programme. is also a stakeholder in one of India's largest refinery and petrochemical complexes, which will be constructed at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, according to

Modi, who got a massive mandate in the elections, on Thursday took oath as Prime Minister again for a second consecutive term inducting confidant and into his Cabinet along with the surprise inclusion of former S Jaishankar, while retaining most of his earlier Cabinet ministers and dropping seniors like Suresh Prabhu, and

Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and were among the Cabinet ministers who took oath along with representatives of allies-- (LJSP), Harsimrat Kaur (Akali Dal), (Shiv Sena) and Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A) who will be a

The 58-member council of ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by in the forecourt of the before a gathering of over 6,000 guests that included heads of governments and states from BIMSTEC countries, Prime Minister of Mauritius, of Kyrgyzstan, political leaders, captains of industry, Bollywood and other film celebrities and diplomatic representatives stationed in

Riding high on the planks of muscular nationalism and anti-Congressism, BJP, which had won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats. Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member of the Parliament.

