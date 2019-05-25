Advani terms NDA's victory 'historic', says everyone delighted

BJP veteran leader Lal Krishna on Saturday hailed the electoral victory of NDA as "historic" and asserted that all those who participated in these elections are delighted by the results.

Advani, who had in the past served as the former of India, expressed happiness over the NDA's historic tally and said, "Everyone is delighted to know that by now it would only be said that numbers are around 300 but now it is 353. I am very happy that this is a historic mandate. Everyone who came here and participated in these elections is really happy."

and had on Friday visited at his home to seek their blessings after the BJP-led NDA won a second term with a resounding majority.

On Thursday, had congratulated Modi as trends suggested that the party was inching closer to victory. He also praised the efforts of the party workers and for rendering his role as the successfully.

"Amitbhai Shah as the and all the dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that the message of BJP reaches every voter of the country," the had said.

"May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead," he added.

Advani had not contested in these elections and did not take part in campaigning either.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)