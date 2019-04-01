Manu Sawhney takes over as Chief Executive of ICC

Manu Sawhney took over as the International Council (ICC) on Monday.

Sawhney has been working alongside the outgoing for the last six weeks to ensure a smooth transition within the organisation.

"I am absolutely delighted to be taking over the reins from David, who has steered the sport so capably over the last seven years. I am pleased to say he will continue to lead the delivery of the ICC Men's 2019 and there is no better person to ensure the event is the greatest celebration of ever," Sawhney said.

"I am excited by the opportunities ahead and I am looking forward to working in partnership with our Members, partners and staff to ambitiously accelerate the global growth of the game. Technology, engagement, women's cricket and driving greater value are key focus areas for us as we consider how we can innovate to transform the sport's long-term future and create a vibrant and sustainable sport globally," he added.

Richardson will remain with the ICC until July as originally planned to oversee the delivery of the upcoming Men's 2019.

The 50-over will be hosted in England from May 30 to July 14.

Wishing Sawhney and the ICC team luck for the future, Richardson said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am pleased with what we have achieved in recent times particularly in creating greater context for all formats of the game. The ICC Men's is the perfect point at which to move on and I am privileged to be able to lead the delivery of this event and I know it will do our sport proud.

