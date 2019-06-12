JUST IN
Afghanistan: 6 dead in roadside bomb blast

ANI  |  Asia 

A roadside bombing on Tuesday left at least six people dead in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, according to local officials.

The explosion took place at around 9 am (local time) in Dand district when a civilian vehicle was targetted by a roadside bomb, TOLO news reported.

Security officials said that two men, two women and two children -- all of them belonging to a family -- were killed in the blast.No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 04:08 IST

