After Agusta scam accused, govt working on bringing back other fugitives

The focus of the government is mainly on liquor baron Vijay Mallya, diamond merchants and along with a long list of criminals and anti-nationals operating against Indian interests in the Gulf countries, sources said.

Top officials of the intelligence and security agencies held a meeting with Security Adviser on Thursday after the extradition of Rajiv Saxena, an accused in the Rs 3600 crore chopper deal scam, and Deepak Talwar, a lobbyist, last night, the sources said.

The first major catch of the agencies was Christen Michel, a British who is alleged middle man in the VVIP chopper scam, was extradited from the UAE to as a result of close coordination between the CBI and the ED.

Doval is coordinating with the agencies concerned to bring back the fugitives from UAE, and other destinations, they said.

has Extradition treaties with 48 countries including the USA, UAE, France, Germany, the U.K, and Hong Kong and

The and the Enforcement Directorate are pursuing legal actions to bring back 28 Indians, including six women, who have been charged for financial irregularities and criminal offences, and are believed to be living abroad since 2015.

