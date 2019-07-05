Twitteratti troll Pakistani anchor for confusing Apple Inc with fruit

Netizens who pounce on even slightest mistake recently got another reason to have a great laugh after a Pakistani anchor confused Apple Inc with the fruit during the live programme.

She is being trolled heavily for thinking that her panellist who was talking about Apple Inc is referring to Apple, the fruit.

The matter came into light after a Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat posted a video clip on April 4 of the show in which anchor was discussing with a panellist about Pakistani financial conditions.

When the panellist said, "Alone Apple's business amounts to more than the whole of Pakistan's annual budget".

Thinking he is talking about fruit business, she said, "Yes sir, I have heard there are copious varieties of apples and the business is quite big", the startled panellist promptly corrected her saying: "I am talking about the Apple company, not the fruit".

Twitterati reacted quickly. "News Channel's or Comedy show," said a netizen.

"That's why people say an apple a day keeps the doctor away but they don't say psychiatrist away," said another.

"Poor anchor still thinking about grocery after the show," said a user.

However, few also came in her defence.

"n the anchor's defence, the way he said Appal it did feel like he's talking about the fruit(Also Appal Sirf Appal Mobile nahin hota hai!)," tweeted a user.

"It's the guy who failed to qualify his argument properly! Just apple means fruit! ," said another.

This incident revives the memory of another incident where live-streaming become a reason of embarrassment for the ruling party PTI.

The provincial government of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa live-streamed an entire meeting by accidentally turning on the cat filter. With pink ears and cute whiskers, the ministers conducted the meeting online -- leaving Netizens laughing out loud.

