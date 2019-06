AgustaWestland case: SC to hear ED's appeal against HC order allowing Saxena to travel abroad for treatment

The will hear on Tuesday the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) appeal challenging a Delhi order that allowed Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in a case related to case, to travel abroad for medical treatment.

A vacation Bench of the apex court headed by Justices and B R Gavai has agreed to hear the ED's appeal on Tuesday.

Hearing on a petition filed by Saxena, the Delhi on June 10 allowed him to travel abroad between June 25 and July 24 on health grounds but with certain conditions.

The ED on Monday approached the top court seeking its direction to set aside the Delhi order.

While the passing the order, Justice of the had directed Saxena to submit his travel details including those of hotel, hospital, schedule of his treatment by June 13.

Saxena's plea to travel to the United Kingdom, UAE and for treatment from June 25 to July 24 was earlier approved by a on June 1. He was directed to deposit fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 50 lakh as security.

The ED had, however, challenged the trial court's order contending that the investigation in the case was at a crucial stage and allowing Saxena to go out of the country might hamper the probe.

The trial court had earlier allowed him to turn approver and his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he would fully disclose all the information in the case.

The was extradited to on January 31 in connection with an alleged scam in the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from company.

