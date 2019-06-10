Delhi HC allows Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad for medical treatment

The on Monday allowed Rajiv Saxena, an accused-turned-approver in case relating to deal, to travel abroad for medical treatment, but with certain conditions.

Justice has directed Saxena to submit his travel details including details of hotel, hospital, schedule of his treatment to (ED) by June 13.

Saxena's plea to travel to the United Kingdom, UAE and for treatment from June 25 to July 24 was earlier approved by a on June 1. He was directed to deposit Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of Rs 50 lakh as security.

had, however, challenged the trial court's order contending that the investigation in the case was at a crucial stage and allowing Saxena to go out of the country may hamper the probe.

The trial court had earlier allowed him to turn approver and his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he will fully disclose all information in the case.

The was extradited to on January 31 in connection with an alleged scam in the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from company.

