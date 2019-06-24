Services affected on Delhi Metro's Blue Line for few hours

Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line were briefly affected on Monday due to a technical glitch, officials said.

In a tweet, DMRC said that there was a "delay in service from towards "

However a few hours later, the mass transit operator said operations resumed normally on the Blue Line.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 with Noida Electronic City and Vaishali. It is the busiest line in the network.

has been hit with technical snags in the last several days.

On June 22, a technical had hit the section of the Yellow Line.

Services on the Line were halted temporarily after a fire broke out at a furniture market near the Kalindi Kunj metro station on June 21.

Firefighters doused the blaze and services resumed between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar stations after a few hours.

