Johnny Depp sued by ex-lawyers

American was hit with a USD 350,000 lawsuit by a firm that claimed that the failed to pay his bills.

The lawsuit was filed against the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' on Monday, reported Variety.

The 55-year-old star retained firm in the fall of 2017 to sue his former company, Bloom Hergott LLP, which he accused of pocketing USD 30 million in fees without a written agreement.

Three Buckley attorneys - Fredrick Levin, Michael Rome, and worked on the case until January, this year. Levin successfully defended the case at a summary judgement hearing in August 2018.

Depp is now represented by and attorneys from The trial of the case is scheduled to be held in September, this year.

According to the lawsuit, Buckley has billed the actor USD 535,697.28, which represents a 10 per cent discount on the firm's hourly rate.

As of now, Depp has only paid USD 187,717.39, leaving a balance of USD 347,979.89.

The suit claimed that the actor's representatives notified in January that he was dropping the firm because he was looking to "contract the number of providing services to him and his entities."

Depp's in the matter, Edward White, told the film that he had "high regard" for Levin and that the actor intended to pay the outstanding fees in the first quarter of 2019.

"Plaintiff received further assurances regarding payment from Depp's agents, most recently with promises to pay the amount owed in full by mid-May," the suit stated.

However, the suit states that those promises have gone unfulfilled.

