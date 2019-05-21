'John Wick 4' to release on this date

will return in exactly two years! The upcoming film ' 4' is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021.

announced the release date of the fourth chapter of the famous 'John Wick' franchise on Monday, reported Variety.

The studio made the announcement via a text message to fans, "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming - May 21, 2021."

However, did not reveal any other details about the upcoming film.

The third part in the franchise released on Friday (May 17) and opened to an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' won the North American box office with USD 56.8 million opening, which was nearly double the fourth weekend of 'Avengers: Endgame' at USD 30 million.

'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' tells the story of Reeves, who returns as an ex-hitman on the run from assassins.

Stuntman-turned-director helmed the movie, written by series creator The film also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane, and

In the movie, Reeves' character returns with a USD 14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the international assassin's guild, the High Table, is excommunicado, but the world's most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

Apart from 'John Wick 4', Warner Bros' 'DC Super Pets' will also release on May 21, 2021.

