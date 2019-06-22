Amethi: Woman falls on Smriti Irani's feet, MP promises to solve her problem

A woman fell at the feet of Smriti while she was on the stage here on Saturday.

Irani, who is also the from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, consoled the woman, who complained of land grabbing by family members.

The took cognisance of the matter and assured her of action.

is in Amethi along with to meet the family of Surendra Singh, a of her and the former village of Barauli, who was shot dead last month while he was asleep at his residence.

The Amethi MP, who was visibly distraught on seeing Singh's body, had also lent a shoulder to his mortal remains during the last rites.

Later, while addressing a public rally here, took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, whom she had defeated in the

"A social revolution came here when everyone went to polling booths, pressed 'lotus' and gave a message that democracy has not been made for 'naamdaar' (dynast), Irani said.

"No one had imagined that a woman from a simple family will be given the opportunity to be your In a region which was the stronghold of 'naamdaar', where it was believed that even if MP does not return for five years, people will accept him," she added.

Irani had defeated Gandhi from the high-prestige Amethi parliamentary constituency by 55,120 votes. The seat was considered a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)