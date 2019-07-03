J-K: Police seize camera-fitted drone flying over Kishtwar jail

A drone with fitted cameras was found near the fencing of District Jail here in Kishtwar on Tuesday, police said.

"We found a small sized drone around 5.30 pm yesterday. The drone crashed against one of the watchtowers of the jail and fell on the ground," Kishtwar SSP Shakti Pathak told ANI.

Soon after the drone fell on the ground, the CRPF personnel deployed there immediately cordoned the area and informed police officials.

"We are investigating the matter. It would be too early to say from where it came from," the SSP said.

