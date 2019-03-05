BJP-JD (U) alliance limited only to Bihar: KC Tyagi

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, led (United), the ally of BJP in has clarified that the BJP-JD (U) alliance is limited to only.

In its bid to expand, the JD (U) is planning to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in other states on its own.

"The (BJP-JD (U)) alliance is limited to only and not outside it. Hence the party is independent in all the other states and is committed to working for the propagation of its legacy of the socialist movement," said KC Tyagi, general secretary of JD (U).

said that any alteration with Article 370 will disturb the unity and integrity of the nation.

"In the backdrop of recent incidents some people have again started raising voices that Article 370 for should be repealed while 35A should be diluted. Our party is of the view that any alteration or amendment in these is an attempt to disturb the unity and integrity of the nation," said

The meeting gave its nod for creation of a three-member committee, comprising KC Tyagi, RCP and Prashant Kishor, for holding preliminary talks with the heads of respective state units.

"While JD (U) president had announced the candidate for lone LS seat from Lakshadweep, we will explore the option of contesting some of the seats in Northeast, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh," said KC

