Amid financial crisis in Pak, Imran Khan to address nation today

Khan is set to address the nation on Monday morning, as the country continues to grapple with a severe financial crunch.

The address is scheduled to be aired at 9 am (local time).

According to Pakistani media reports, Khan would touch upon the issue of the economic crisis of the country and the upcoming federal budget.

On Sunday, the had chaired a meeting on the upcoming budget.

The ruling PTI government is set to present its first budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the on June 11. It will be presented by Khan's on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr

Last month, the government had reached an agreement with the (IMF) for a bailout package of $6 billion, according to Shaikh.

He had disclosed that Pakistan, under the IMF programme, would receive assistance worth $6 billion over a period of three years.

Besides the assistance by IMF, will receive additional funds worth nearly $2-3 billion from institutions like the and Bank, the had said.

