Pariksha Par Charcha 2.0: PM Modi to interact with 2,000 students, parents and teachers on January 29

The second edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0' will see interacting with a total of 2,000 students, parents and teachers on January 29 in the capital.

The interaction will revolve around issues related to examinations and the stress connected to them.

For the first time, students from all over and also Indian students residing abroad are participating as the last year only Delhi/ students had been called for participation.

Indian students from countries like Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and will be participating in the interaction.

According to a statement of Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, the participants also include college students from 24 States and Union Territories. Already, 675 students from different States and Union Territories have arrived in

This year a cultural programme of 10 minutes has also been included in which bright student winners, for example, dancers and singers, from contest, their parents and teachers will be performing.

A short film on initiatives taken by the will also be shown highlighting the steps taken since last year's 'Pariksha Par Charcha' to reduce examination-related stress.

"The arrangements are being made for live telecast of the programme on January 29 in all government and CBSE schools, higher institutions and colleges of the country and abroad," said the ministry in the statement.

