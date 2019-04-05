Andhra Pradesh: 4 dead in road accident in Prakasam

Four persons died in a road accident in on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as M Ramakrishna Paramahamsa (60), his wife (55), his relatives Chandramouli (55) and (45). They were going to Tirupati.

The incident took place on Highway between Gudluru and Shanti Nagar in district.

The car in which the deceased were reportedly travelling hit a lorry that was parked by the side of the highway at the time of the accident.

More details are awaited.

