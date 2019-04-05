Leopard beaten to death by villagers in UP's Bahraich

A leopard was on Friday killed by irate villagers after it attacked and injured at least six persons in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

According to locals, the leopard had attacked several people since February 28 and three villagers had succumbed to their injuries.

"Today morning, around six people were attacked and injured by the leopard following which angry villagers hit the animal with sticks," a local said.

After receiving the information, the officials of the forest department reached the spot and caught the leopard. However, the leopard later succumbed to injuries.

According to forest department officials, investigation in the matter is underway. The leopard's body has been sent for post-mortem. The leopard was about 3 to 4 years old.

"The villagers who met with injuries have been admitted to a nearby hospital and their treatment is going on," a informed.

