Andhra Pradesh: Acting HC Chief Justice Praveen Kumar offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple

C Praveen Kumar, Acting High Court of (AP), offered prayers at with family, on Sunday morning.

YSRCP senior also visited the abode of Venkateswara Swami at Tirumala today.

Venkateswarlu said, "As the new rule came in the state, the rains also started, it is a good sign. Jagan's rule will make every person happy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)