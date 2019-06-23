Andhra Pradesh: Acting HC Chief Justice Praveen Kumar offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple

-
C Praveen Kumar, Acting High Court Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh (AP), offered prayers at Lord Balaji temple with family, on Sunday morning.
YSRCP senior leader and AP government Chief Whip Ummareddy Venkateswarlu also visited the abode of Venkateswara Swami at Tirumala today.
Venkateswarlu said, "As the new rule came in the state, the rains also started, it is a good sign. Jagan's rule will make every person happy.
