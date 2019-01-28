Andhra Pradesh: Bus carrying 50 students turns turtle, 2 critically injured

Two students were seriously injured while 15 suffered minor injuries after a school bus turned turtle in district on Monday.

The two students who have suffered major injuries have been shifted to government hospital whereas the others have been taken to a private hospital by their parents, informed the police.

The of the school bus who identifies himself as SK Tajuddinis is being questioned by the police.

station's ASI told ANI, "A bus of talent school was taking almost 50 children to the school this morning. It was travelling from Macharla town. When the bus was near a stream at the outskirts of Mandadi village, it accidentally turned turtle."

Furthermore, Rao assured that an FIR will be filed in this regard shortly.

