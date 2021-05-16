Andhra Pradesh receives 1st Oxygen Express in Nellore with 40 MT oxygen

-
ALSO READ
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
All you need to know about New Delhi Railway Station revamp project
Railways announces 33 Sankranti special trains in Andhra from Jan 9 to 16
Piyush Goyal dedicates series of projects for rail infrastructure in WB
Railways permit travel on Chennai suburban trains during non-peak hours
-
The Ministry of Railways on Saturday informed that Andhra Pradesh has received its first Oxygen Express in Nellore with 40 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).
"Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering LMO to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 8700 MT of LMO in more than 540 tankers to various states across the country. It may be noted that 139 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States," the ministry said.
Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation each day for the last few days.
The ministry further said, "It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states. Andhra Pradesh has got its First Oxygen Express in Nellore with 40 MT of LMO. One Oxygen Express is racing towards Kerala with 118 MT of load to boost Oxygen supply in the region."
So far, 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2350 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 430 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 1228 MT in Haryana and 308 MT in Telangana.
As many as 40 MT LMO has been delivered in Rajasthan, 361 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 111 MT in Tamil Nadu, 40 MT in Andhra Pradesh and more than 3084 MT in Delhi.
"Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night. Railways have mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keep itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO," the ministry added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU