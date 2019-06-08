ANZ and Embassy Office Parks collaborate to boost primary education by constructing an English-medium government school

ANZ, one of the world's largest multi-national banks, and Embassy Office Parks, India's first and only listed REIT, have come together to support primary among local communities in the vicinity of their workplaces.

occupies 300,000 sq ft of leased office space in Park in Bengaluru. The two entities along with the Government of Department have built a state-of-the-art primary school building for 650 plus pupils at Hegdenagar, Bengaluru.

The new building was inaugurated today in the presence of the SR Umashankar, to Primary and Secondary Education, Government of and senior officials from and

The Government of Department, and have partnered to create a spacious and well-equipped building to meet the needs of 650 plus students. The building was constructed in a record time of 10 months with an investment of Rs 2.86 crore ( approximately 600,000 Australian dollars). It houses 15 classrooms, a multipurpose hall, library, computer lab, well-maintained toilet blocks and accessibility facility for differently abled students.

"We are excited to announce that this school has been selected to offer English Medium mode of instruction. The new facilities and infrastructure will complement this and allow these students to reach for their true potential. This endeavour of and ANZ through their community outreach program in mobilizing CSR funds and their zeal in strengthening the primary education system is laudable. I hope they carry the torch and lead other corporates in providing facilities to the needy children", said SR Umashankar, the to Primary and Secondary Education.

"We are thrilled to with to bring to life this important education infrastructure project which will have a long-standing positive impact in the community. School is a child's second home, serving several purposes in their lives and it shapes not only their future but the future of our country. I hope that the children have fun, learn and get an opportunity to identify and showcase their talent", added Pankajam Sridevi, ANZ Group GM Operations and Services.

focuses on bridging gaps for underprivileged children by harnessing support from the corporate tenants. Through the 'Embassy Office Park Corporate Connect Program', the company and its corporate partners have collaborated and contributed to building and maintaining over 23 full-fledged government schools in Bengaluru.

The combination of and helps empower government school students to gain the skills they need for future employability and success.

"In ANZ, we have a great for this project. Both Embassy and ANZ have common and aligned social responsibility focus towards providing education to the under-served communities. We were pleased with the success of the first project here in school which will now deliver English medium of education to hundreds of students. We will commence construction for another school building adjacent to this which can further accommodate 600 students. We expect this to boost attendance and create a safe and inviting environment for learning. We are thankful to our corporate tenants who continue to be supportive of our initiatives in reducing the socio-economic gaps in the society", said Mike Holland, of Embassy Office Parks.

Students at Government Higher Primary School Hegdenagar will continue to benefit from the educational programs run by and its NGO Colours of Life. Embassy-led collaborations also provide comprehensive health screenings, treatment and awareness sessions to students. Apart from the infrastructure; the students get access to math through computers, mid-day meals, counselling, educational trips, life skills training and scholarship for further education.

"Through our approach to community investments, ANZ connects with and invests significantly in the communities in which we operate. We were keen to play our part in supporting the construction of this new school building as it aligns strongly with our purpose - to shape a world where people and communities thrive", added SV Venkataraman, Managing

