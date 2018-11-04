As Delhi reels under toxic air, stubble burning continues in Punjab

Even as the air quality index in the capital continues to deteriorate, farmers in various parts of are continuing to carry out in their farms.

Various cases of were also reported from and earlier this week.

Speaking to ANI, said farmers are left with no option but to burn stubble. "We only burn 10 per cent of the stubble which causes 5-7 per cent pollution. We are aware of the deteriorating air quality but we have no other choice. Our fields won't be ready for the cultivation of the next crop."

Another farmer, said, "If the government wants us to stop the practice of completely, they should provide us with stubble bonus of around Rs. 6,000 - 7,000 per acre."

Earlier on Thursday, for and Climate Change, Harsh Vardhan had directed the officials from and to ensure strict action against incidents of stubble burning. He also held a review and action plan meeting to monitor the air quality with Delhi

After the conclusion of the meeting, the Union Minister, while addressing the media, said: " and have been informed to take stricter and stringent action on stubble burning. To put a full stop on the practice a financial aid of Rs. 591 crore has already been provided.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)