Atishi seeks 72 hours ban on Gambhir from campaigning

(AAP) candidate from East Marlena on Sunday sought 72 hours ban on BJP nominee from campaigning for "repeatedly violating" the Model Code of Conduct.

" has not yet clarified whether he has two voter card or not. Today has again held an unauthorised rally. I have filed a complaint in the to ban him from campaigning for 72 hours," told

"I beg to file my formal complaint against Gautam Gambhir, East parliamentary constituency candidate of BJP for holding a rally at 9.30 am on April 28 in J and K blocks, Dilshad Garden, without the permission from the Election Commission," she stated in her complaint.

The on Saturday directed East Lok Sabha seat Returning (RO) to file an FIR against Gambhir, as his name figures twice in the electoral rolls.

"This is the second such violation by him in last three days which makes him a repeated offender. ordered the registration of FIR for his first violation but that seems to have no effect on him and he continues to willfully violate the Model Code of Conduct, showing his utter disregard for the Election Commission," she said.

Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

