Bajaj Finance PAT up 48% at Rs 1,023 crore

Limited on Tuesday reported 48 per cent jump in post tax profit to Rs. 1,023 crore during third quarter ending December 31, 2018.

It was Rs. 692 crore in Q3 FY18. The total income moved up 40 per cent to Rs. 4,673 crore from Rs. 3,348 crore in the same period.

The company has Rs. 96,248 crore of standalone assets under management as of last calendar year-end. It remains focused on consumer, rural, SME and commercial lines of businesses.

Loan losses and provisions for Q3 FY19 were Rs 448 crore as against Rs 277 crore in Q3 FY18. Capital adequacy ratio (including tier II capital) stands at 21.38 per cent compared to 16.8 per cent in tier

