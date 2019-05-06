Bandipora-Gurez road opens to vehicular traffic after 5 months

The Bandipora- road, which remains closed during winters due to intense snowfall, was opened for vehicular traffic on Monday.

The ceremony was held at the Razdan pass which is 11500 feet high with a green flag shown to the traffic by J B Choudhary.

valley remains cut-off for around 5 months every year owing to the closure of the 85-kilometre-long road.

Clearing of the road was not expected in such a short time in the wake of regular and heavy snowfalls this year. However, collected and concerted efforts at the hands of the security forces led to the breakthrough.

"I would like to thank the personnel of Indian Army, (BRO), BSF, CRPF etc for successfully opening the Razdan Pass. People from valley also should be commended for having kept their patience all along," said J B Choudhary, in Command (GOC) 28 infantry.

"For months we have been working to clear the road and after lots of difficulties, we were successful today. People of Gurez will be very happy as they have been cut off from the mainland for around five months," said Khurshid Ahmad, one of the workers deployed to clear the road.

A local resident added, "Our ration stock was on the verge of getting over but now we can bring ration and fresh vegetables. We are very happy.

