FC Goa signs Seiminlen Doungel from Kerela Blasters

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Monday signed Seiminlen Doungel on a free transfer basis from Kerela Blasters FC.
The 25-year-old still had two years left on his contract with Kerela but he will now represent FC Goa till the summer of 2021, according to a statement released by FC Goa.
"Goa, as a team, have been consistently improving every season and playing a very good brand of football. I am looking forward to playing at Fatorda in front of the Goan faithful and I wish to win the Hero ISL with the Gaurs," FC Goa posted Doungel's statement on Twitter.
The 25-year-old Doungel is an experienced ISL campaigner and has 50 caps under his belt. He has scored seven goals and provided five assists in his ISL career so far.
Indian forward, Doungel had regularly featured for Indian Arrows in the I-League when he started his professional career as a footballer and then he played for various clubs, including ISL teams NorthEast United and Delhi Dynamos.
The Manipur-based footballer had a mixed 2018-19 ISL season, for which he had to face some criticism.
FC Goa was defeated by Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2018-19 finals. However, they managed to cap off their season with a victorious Super Cup campaign.
