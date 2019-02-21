SC appoints Lt Gen Ravi Thodge as 3rd member of CoA for BCCI

The Thursday appointed as the third member of the (CoA) for BCCI.

A bench of Bobde and A M Sapre appointed Lt Gen Thodge as a member of CoA after P S Narasimha, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the BCCI matter, told the apex court that two members of the CoA have resigned.

"Having regard to the importance of the said for administrating the BCCI, we consider it appropriate to appoint Lt Gen Ravi Thodge, PVSM, to act as a third member of the aforesaid for BCCI," the bench said in its order.

The apex court has fixed the BCCI matter for further hearing on March 14.

In 2017, the apex court had appointed a four-member CoA, headed by former of (CAG) Vinod Rai, to run the affairs of Board of Control for (BCCI) and implement the court-approved recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body.

The other three members of the CoA were -- former Indian Diana Edulji, and

Following the resignations of Guha and Limaye, the CoA was left with only two members -- and Edulji.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)