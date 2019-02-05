BHEL clocks profit of Rs 191 crore on sales of Rs 7,115 crore in Q3

Engineering BHEL said on Tuesday its total revenue from operations moved over 10 per cent higher to Rs 7,336 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The figure was Rs 6,666 crore in October to December 2017-18.

However, sales from operations totalled Rs 7,115 crore in Q3 FY 2018-19 compared to Rs 6,494 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Of these, the power segment contributed Rs 5,512 crore and industry Rs 1,603 crore in the period ending December 2018.

The net profit jumped 25 per cent to Rs 191 crore from Rs 153 crore in the same period, said the public sector company in filings at the stock exchanges.

