Bihar encephalitis deaths: Indian Youth Congress, Bihar Congress protest near Harsh Vardhan's residence

Members of the Indian Youth and unit on Thursday staged a demonstration near Union Harsh Vardhan's residence here over the deaths of children in Bihar's district due to Acute Syndrome (AES).

Demanding the resignations of and Minister Nitish Kumar, the protesters chanted anti-government slogans. The demonstrators were later detained by the police.

"The government is sleeping. Even the Dr is sleeping. At least for the sake of the children, he should come out from his house and take action against those responsible for this. This is a shameful incident," Mumbai Youth told ANI.

" is also silent on this issue. He does not even speak to the media when asked about the incident. and should resign," he added.

The death toll due to AES has mounted to 132 in the district, officials said on Wednesday.

and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while there were 21 deaths in

The government had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. It also directed the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the

Breaking his silence on the deaths, on Wednesday called it "unfortunate and a matter of shame for the nation".

While replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, the said that he was in constant touch with the and added that a would arise soon to end the crisis.

