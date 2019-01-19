JUST IN
Bihar: Journalist shot at in Muzaffarpur

ANI  |  Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India] 

A journalist, named Feroze Akhtar, was shot at by unknown assailants in Aurai area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday.

The incident took place in on Friday evening. The assailants later decamped with Akhtar's bike, mobile phone and cash.

The journalist is currently undergoing treatment in a Primary Health Centre in the vicinity.

This comes over a week after a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader named Baiju Prasad Gupta was shot dead in Muzaffarpur district on January 10.

The incident occurred near Pakri Chowk area falling under the jurisdiction of Siwaipatti Police Station.

