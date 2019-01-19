Bihar: Journalist shot at in Muzaffarpur

A journalist, named Feroze Akhtar, was shot at by unknown assailants in area of Bihar's district on Friday.

The incident took place in on Friday evening. The assailants later decamped with Akhtar's bike, mobile phone and cash.

The is currently undergoing treatment in a in the vicinity.

This comes over a week after a local named was shot dead in district on January 10.

The incident occurred near Pakri Chowk area falling under the jurisdiction of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)