Court gives permission to lodge FIR against Kejriwal for 'disrespecting' National Flag

A court in on Friday gave permission to lodge an FIR against Chief Minister and workers for allegedly disrespecting the flag during a rally in January 2014.

Separate cases will be registered in Sagar, Bina, and

The court's direction gave the order while hearing a petition, which was filed in 2015 by Rajendra Mishra, who claimed that Kejriwal and workers during the campaigning for the 2014 carried the flag along with a broom, which is also their party's symbol.

In his petition, Mishra claimed that the workers first swept the floor with brooms and later held them with the tricolour.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)