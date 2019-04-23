Madurai Central Prison inmates stage protest, accuse police of harassing them

Around 50 inmates of Central Prison on Tuesday staged a protest against the raids and searches conducted by police inside the jail premises.

The prisoners claimed that police officials are deliberately conducting raids to suppress their demands of better and other basic facilities.

"We are conducting usual raids and searches inside the jails. However, around 50 prisoners lodged a protest against it claiming that they do not have access to and other basic facilities," a told ANI. As many as 100 police personnel were deployed by the administration after protesters climbed on walls and hurled stones at security personnel. When police personnel tried to stop them, they even cut their hands with blades and other sharp objects.

Owing to the protest, police had to divert traffic movement and block New Jail Road.

