BJP govt not permitting me to meet my father in hospital: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the BJP government has not allowed him to meet his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who is presently admitted in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.
Tejashwi Yadav said that he is waiting to meet his father since last evening.
"Since last evening, I am waiting to meet my father who is undergoing treatment at Ranchi hospital but this autocratic government of BJP is not allowing me to meet a son with his father. In jail and even while undergoing treatment at the hospital, his room is raided daily," tweeted Tejashwi Yadav.
