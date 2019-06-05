BJP MP Bhola Singh demands action against those who block roads while offering Namaz

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) on Wednesday stoked a controversy by demanding action against those who block roads while offering Namaz.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "If there is an inconvenience due to someone's festival of any religion, it should not be done. A place has been designated for expressing your devotion. Roads should not be blocked. If it happens, it is wrong. Action should be taken."

"While celebrating festivals, it should be seen that it does not cause inconvenience to others. Hindus celebrate Holi, Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, and the entire country celebrate that but no one experiences inconvenience due to our festivals," he added.

The statement from Singh coincides with the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, and is being celebrated by the Muslims across the country today.

