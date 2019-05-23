BJP storms back to power with overwhelming majority

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti- plank spearheaded by Narendra Modi, the BJP on Thursday got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.

The BJP-led NDA was close to touching the 350 mark like in the previous elections in 2014. The half-way mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha is 272.

Putting up a spectacular show in the new eastern regions, like and Odisha, the BJP improved on its 2014 performance by winning 42 seats and was leading in 260 seats till late evening while the has bagged two seats and was ahead in only 48 others.

The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections also helped the NDA coalition to notch 343 seats overall. This will be the first time when a non- party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after had won in 1971. Earlier her father had performed that feat.

The saffron surge covered the Hindi heartland, entered in a big way in the east, in and Odisha and also the west where it swept Karnataka, the only state in the south where it had formed a government in the past, fell to BJP's sweep. Only Tamil Nadu, and were untouched by the BJP storm.

Modi who exploited his government's campaign against terrorism by the aerial strikes in that overshadowed a number of anti-incumbency issues like economic downturn and agrarian unrest to repeat his 2014 show in crucial states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and and made fresh gains in

Like five years ago, the BJP also swept (25), Delhi (7), (10), (4) and Uttarakhand (5).

The ruling party has added 22 seats to its tally of 282 in the 2014 election of the 543 seats in Lok Sabha. BJP allies were ahead in 19, JD-U (16) and (1 win and 5 leads) were also doing well in and Its ally was leading in two seats in

On the other side, the main challenger Congress did no better than the previous elections and was way behind BJP. Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in Amethi, the in at the hands of by over 38,000 votes. However, he had a face-saving victory in Wayanad in where he was leading by 4.2 lakhs to his nearest CPI(M) rival. Congress ally DMK has put up a good show bagging one seat and leading in 23 of the 38 seats in

The Congress was leading in eight of the nine seats it contested in the state. The party was also doing well in where it was leading in 15 out of total 20 parliamentary seats. The Congress rout was so huge that nine of its former ministers lost in the hustings. They were Shiela Dikshit (Delhi), (Haryana), Digvijaya Singh (Madhya Pradesh) and (Maharashtra), (Meghalaya), Nabam Tuki (Arunachal Pradesh) and (Karnataka).

Modi was leading comfortably in where he is seeking a second term while led in Raebareli.

was leading in and BJP won by a big margin in Gandhinagar.

(SP) was leading in Azamgarh while his father was leading in Mainpuri in Senior SP was leading in Rampur.

was trailing in Sultanpur, whereas her son was leading from Pilibhit constituency in UP.

BJP's ride back to power was also enabled by its spectacular show in where it was leading in 18 of the 42 seats in the state. The ruling has suffered a severe setback as it could lead only in 23 seats against 34 it had in the outgoing Lok Sabha. In Odisha, the BJP made inroads into BJD's strongholds and was leading in 9 seats. It had won 1 seat in the last elections. The ruling BJD was ahead in 12 seats.

The BJP also was set to sweep in where the party and its ally JD(U) were ahead in 16 seats each and the other ally LJP was leading in six seats. The BJP has already bagged one seat in the state, which has 40 seats.

also was going the BJP way where it was leading in 23 of the 28 seats, pushing the ruling Congress-JDS behind. The Congress-JDS alliance managed to win two seats in the state. former lost in Hassan and minister Kumaraswamy's son was defeated in Mandya. He lost to Sumalatha, who was backed by the BJP.

Apart from fresh gains, the BJP put up a sterling show in Madhya Pradesh, and where it had lost the Assembly polls five months ago.

In the battleground state of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was set to lose 11 of its seats it had won in 2014. In the last elections, the BJP had bagged 71 seats while its ally Apna Dal got two seats.

The SP-BSP-RLD, which was projected to give a tough challenge to the BJP was ahead in 16 seats. The BSP has already bagged one seat the lone seat in which the Congress was leading was that of in Raebareli.

In Delhi, the and Congress, which failed to a deal, drew a blank.

