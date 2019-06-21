JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

CM KCR launched Medigadda Pump House

Sensex ends 407 points lower, Yes Bank and Maruti top losers
Business Standard

Sports Minister Rijiju, Defence Secretary Mitra attend yoga events

ANI  |  General News 

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday attended a yoga event at Najafgarh here organised to celebrate the International Yoga Day.

"We Indians have been doing Yoga since ancient times but after 2014 and the UN's recognition, the event has become a bigger one. Yoga has connected the whole world today," Rijiju told reporters.

He said: "We go to different states during the Yoga Day celebration but this time we are not able to go outside Delhi because Parliament is in session."

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra also attended and performed yoga at an event organised in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 16:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU